One person taken to hospital after early morning fire

One person has been taken to hospital for observation after fire levelled a home just southwest of Glencoe.

According to Southwest Middlesex fire, the blaze broke out at 2314 Trillium Dr. around 2 a.m. Friday and engulfed the house.

All that was left later Friday morning was a smouldering pile of rubble with small flickers of flames still visible.

The only person inside the house at the time was alerted by smoke alarms and escaped out a bedroom window.

“He was able to go out the bedroom window and climb down and jump into a bush and was able to save himself prior to our arrival. He made his way down to a neighbour's and that's when 9-1-1 was initiated,” said Southwest Middlesex Fire Chief Colin Shewell.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a detached garage and a large propane tank.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the cause and damage is estimated at $500,000.

Shewell said fire prevention week is being launched Friday and the circumstances of this fire highlight the them of this year's campaign which focuses on having a plan in the event of a fire.