Altercation by Sault arena results in stabbing, parking lot crash

Sault police are investigating an incident at GFL Memorial Gardens that sent one person to hospital Friday morning.

An altercation happened on Ron Francis Way by the arena resulting in one person being stabbed and a vehicle striking a partition in the GFL Memorial Gardens parking lot, Sault Ste. Marie Police Service said in a news release around 12:30 p.m.

"The person suffering from the stab wounds was transported to hospital," police said.

"Detectives with investigation services are currently working to determine who the other people involved in the altercation are. At this time, it is not believed the injured person and the others involved are known to each other."

Police have reopened the street between Queen Street East and Bay Street after a brief closure.

A black Nissan Sentra parked near a roll-up door at the arena within the yellow police tape is being looked at by officers.

The front driver's-side wheel of the vehicle appears to be flat and the front of the vehicle may have some front-end damage. It is parked very close to a maroon-coloured Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Const. Darren Sagle at 705-949-6300 ext. 340 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.