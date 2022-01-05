One person taken to hospital after Jane and Finch shooting
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Toronto police are investigating a shooting in North York Wednesday night that left one person seriously injured.
It happened near Jane Street and Furgrove Crescent, south of Finch Avenue West.
Police said officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital in serious condition, paramedics said.
Officers found multiple shell casings and vehicles damaged by gunfire at the scene.
No suspect information has been released.
-
Ottawa's school breakfast program needs help to meet the needs of delivering mealsOn a normal day, in pre-pandemic times, more than 13,500 students from Kindergarten to Grade 12 in this region are fed a free nourishing meal through the program.
-
Children will react in different ways to online learning this month, Ottawa psychotherapist saysIf you are concerned about your child, you can reach out for services through counsellingconnect.org.
-
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia, has visa cancelledNovak Djokovic's chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo Thursday when the country denied him entry and cancelled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination rules.
-
Calgary property assessments mailed out as single residential home values rose in 2021The City of Calgary mailed out close to 560,000 property assessment notices Wednesday.
-
Don't harass workers at COVID-19 test centres, B.C. officials warnB.C.'s top doctor and the province's ministers of health and public safety say they've "received reports" of people threatening, intimidating and harassing workers at COVID-19 testing centres.
-
Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 gamesIlya Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as the Toronto Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the undermanned Edmonton Oilers with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday night.
-
B.C. has 1.3M rapid tests in a warehouse, officials confirm after top doctor called it an 'urban myth'There are more than 1.3 million unused rapid tests in British Columbia, according to the Ministry of Health. And they are indeed sitting in a warehouse.
-
Winter storm could cause bridge and highway closures, officials warnThe winter storm heading for British Columbia could force the closure of major bridges in Metro Vancouver, potentially causing more chaos for commuters.
-
Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson enters NHL's COVID-19 protocolThe Vancouver Canucks say Elias Pettersson has been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.