One person taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Perth County: OPP
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
Ontario Provincial Police say one person was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Perth County on Monday.
According to Municipal 511, Perth County reported the crash happened in the area of Wellington Road 86 near Listowel.
OPP told CTV News one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries and an investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Perth County said Perth Wellington Road 86 was closed between Road 131 and Road 140. It has since reopened.
One person had to be extricated by @northperthfd and transported by #PerthEMS to a trauma hospital with serious injuries, after a three-vehicle collision just after 6:00 this morning on Perth Line 86, @PerthCounty. The road is now open. #RoadSafety ^jj pic.twitter.com/5ZedtIEYqT— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) July 18, 2022
