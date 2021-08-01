One person taken to hospital after overnight high-rise fire

One person was sent to hospital after a fire in a high-rise building in Winnipeg’s Central Park area late Saturday night.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS), firefighters were sent to an apartment building on Edmonton Street after a fire alarm went off around 11:25 p.m.

WFPS said crews located a fire inside one suite and managed to extinguish it quickly.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

All of the building’s residents were able to return to their suites after crews completed their work.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.