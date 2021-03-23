One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a single-vehicle collision on Ojibway Parkway.

Emergency crews were called to the crash around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Ojibway Parkway was closed from Sandwich and John B. all the way to Ojibway and E.C. Row while the traffic unit investigated.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area.

PLEASE avoid the area of Ojibway parkway. The road will be closed from Sandwich and John B. all the way to Ojibway and EC Row for a car accident. #YQGtraffic -10625