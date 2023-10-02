One person taken to hospital after southwest Calgary house fire
Staff
CTV News Calgary
One person was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation after a southwest Calgary house fire.
Fire fighters were called to the 400 block of 52 Avenue S.W. around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from a residence. Several people in the home had already made it out safely.
“They did make initial contact to enter the structure and pulled one person out of the structure with smoke inhalation. They have since been transported by EMS to the hospital,” Battalion Chief Scott Cowan of the Calgary Fire Department said.
The fire was put out quickly, but the home sustained extensive smoke damage.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
