One person taken to hospital after stabbing at Sherway Gardens

One person has been seriously injured in a stabbing at a mall in Etobicoke, police say.

Officers were called to Sherway Gardens shortly after 8:30 p.m. Two groups were reportedly fighting in the food court, and one individual was stabbed.

Toronto police said two others were assaulted during the incident.

One male victim was transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.

He is in stable condition.

Police said a male suspect fled toward the parking lot but was later located and arrested.