One person taken to hospital and cat rescued after apartment fire in London, Ont.

One person was taken to hospital following an apartment building fire early Sunday morning.

The London Fire Department say the blaze occurred at an apartment at 202 McNay Street where it was quickly extinguished, according to a social media post.

One person was assessed by paramedics and then taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries remains unknown.

During the search of the building, fire crews also rescued a cat.

The cause of the blaze is not clear, but officials say the damage is estimated at approximately $25,000.