One person taken to hospital following Winnipeg house fire

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out at house in Winnipeg Tuesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at duplex in the 900 block of Manitoba Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from the house and started the fire fight, declaring it under control about an hour later.

The city said everyone inside the home was able to self-evacuate before the emergency crews arrived, though one person was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.

The city said its Emergency Social Services team was sent to the scene to help displaced residents find a place to stay until the home is safe for them to return.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.