One person taken to hospital following Winnipeg house fire
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out at house in Winnipeg Tuesday morning.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire at duplex in the 900 block of Manitoba Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Crews arriving on scene found smoke coming from the house and started the fire fight, declaring it under control about an hour later.
The city said everyone inside the home was able to self-evacuate before the emergency crews arrived, though one person was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital in stable condition. No other injuries were reported.
The city said its Emergency Social Services team was sent to the scene to help displaced residents find a place to stay until the home is safe for them to return.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and no damage estimates are available.
-
Spruce Meadows weekend events to include limited spectatorsSpruce Meadows announced Tuesday that it's been given a green light by health authorities to sell a limited number of tickets to the Masters CS10 5 events this coming weekend.
-
Magnitude 7.0 quake strikes Mexico: USGSBuildings shook in Mexico City on Tuesday night, sending people running into the street as a powerful earthquake struck southwest of the country near the resort of Acapulco.
-
Alberta $100 incentive fails to move the vaccination needle over Labour Day long weekendThe $100 vaccination incentive wasn't a bomb but also wasn't the blockbuster the Alberta government hoped it would be over the long weekend.
-
City committee votes against lowering speed limits in residential areasA City committee has voted against lowering speed limits in residential neighbourhoods.
-
17 inexperienced paddleboarders rescued near Lions Gate BridgeMore than a dozen "wayward paddleboarders" had to be rescued near the Lions Gate Bridge this week after getting caught in a strong current, according to Vancouver police.
-
-
Wood Buffalo RCMP seek help from public after death of 25-year-oldRCMP are asking for witnesses and video surveillance to help in their investigation of a homicide in the Thickwood area of Fort McMurray.
-
Burnaby North-Seymour: Competitive, diverse battleground with pipeline at its centreAt the centre of the battleground riding of Burnaby North-Seymour, the terminus of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which Ottawa nationalized in 2018, and whose well-underway expansion was approved by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government in 2019.
-
New medically equipped helicopter in Manitoba first of STARS fleet renewalSTARS Air Ambulance added a brand new helicopter to its fleet in Manitoba, the latest to replace the fleet across Western Canada.