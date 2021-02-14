Several residents have been displaced from their home and one person has been taken to hospital following a fire in Cambridge.

Firefighters were called to the six-plex structure around 8 a.m. on Sunday and found a working fire in one of the upper units, according to officials.

Brad Churchill, the deputy fire chief with the Cambridge Fire Department, says they were dealing with some difficulties as the flames quickly spread into the attic.

"We’ve been battling the age of the structure and it’s difficult for us to get fire tech into some areas like the attic in an old building," he said. "Also the cold temperatures with flowing water and hose lines, we’ve had some difficulty with that as well."

Officials say one person was taken to Cambridge Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"It sounds like there’s 6 units within the structure, and it appears to be that everybody was home and everybody has been evacuated prior to our arrival," said Churchill.

Regional police and social services are in the process of helping families find accommodations.

Grand River Transit was called in to provide temporary shelter in buses for patients and victims.

While there is no initial report on what caused the fire, inspectors are on scene looking into the origin and circumstances.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been notified and will attend the scene as well.

There is no word yet on damage estimates.

According to fire officials, the building had been built in the 1800s and was refurbished to accommodate the six units.

The Kitchener Fire Department and North Dumfries Fire Department have been assisting with their water supply.

Blair Road and Fountain Street South from around Conestoga College to Preston have been closed. Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Zayn Jinah