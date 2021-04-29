One person taken to out-of-region hospital following incident in Ayr

Waterloo regional police say one person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following an incident in Ayr on Thursday afternoon.

Officials tweeted about a large police presence in the area of Manley Street and Mac Donald Street for an ongoing investigation around 5 p.m.

An updated tweet shortly after 7 p.m. said one person was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

Police said officers have now cleared the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.