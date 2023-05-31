iHeartRadio

One person transported to hospital after farm incident near Exeter, Ont.


Huron County OPP are investigating after an incident on a farm near Exeter, Ont. sent one person to hospital on May 31, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

One person was hurt following an incident on a farm north of Exeter on Wednesday afternoon.

Huron County OPP and paramedics were called to a farm on Morrison Line and Hensall Road shortly after 1 p.m.

It is unclear how the accident happened, but one person was transported to Victoria Hospital’s trauma centre in London, Ont. via Ornge air ambulance.

OPP continue to investigate. 

