Youth injured during large fight near Kitchener high school
CTV News Kitchener Writer-Reporter
Jennifer K. Baker
The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating a fight outside a Kitchener high school that sent one person to hospital.
Police responded to reports of an altercation between a large group of youths, at Weber Street East and Jackson Avenue, around 11:55 a.m. on Friday.
When they arrived on scene they found a male youth who was hurt.
Police say he was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
They’re asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 519-570-9777 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
