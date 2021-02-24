One person was pinned in their vehicle after a crash north of Strathroy, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Centre Road and Egremont Drive (County Road 22) for the three-vehicle crash shortly before 10 a.m.

OPP say one person surffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital by air ambulance. There were no other injuries.

OPP say the intersection is expected to remain closed for at least an hour as work at the scene continues.

Egremont is closed between Hickory Drive and School Road.

Centre Road is closed to southbound traffic from Cuddy Drive while northbound traffic is being diverted onto Egremont.

