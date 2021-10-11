One person treated for serious injuries following crash in Ottawa's west end

One person was transported to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Ottawa's west end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash at Highway 7 and Dwyer Hill Road just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

In a media release, the Ottawa Fire Service said the vehicle had rolled over onto its roof.

Firefighters were able to extricate the one person out of the vehicle and transfer them into the care of paramedics.

Ottawa paramedics tell CTV News Ottawa one person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

@OttFire Firefighters successfully extricated one patient this morning after a single vehicle accident at Highway 7 West & Dwyer Hill Rd. The picture shows Firefighters stabilizing the vehicle allowing a paramedic from @OttawaParamedic to access the patient. #OttNews #Teamwork pic.twitter.com/GyYgrwDiVe