One person treated for smoke inhalation, fire marshal notified after Mount Forest fire

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified after a fire in Mount Forest resulted in one person being treated for smoke inhalation.

Emergency crews were first called to a home on North Water Street West Sunday at 5:15 p.m.

Police say the origin of the fire is unknown.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Wellington County OPP.

