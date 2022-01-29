One person unaccounted for after residential fire east of Ottawa

One person is unaccounted for after an early Saturday morning fire east of Ottawa.

Emergency crews responded to a fire in a home on Rollin Road in Saint-Pascal-Baylon, Ont., in Russell County, just after 6 a.m.

"One person was unaccounted for when the emergency responders arrived and another person was transported to the hospital by the Prescott-Russell Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with non-life threatening injuries," said Ontario Provincial Police.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Russell County OPP continue to investigate.

There is no word on the cause of the fire.

Saint-Pascal-Baylon is located 15 kilometres southeast of Clarence-Rockland.