One person is unaccounted for as crews tackle a fire that swept through a home in Innisfil Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Jim Kay said when crews arrived at the home on 2nd Line near Dempsey Street shortly before nine, the fire was well involved.

Kay said it's not known if the man who lives in the house was home at the time or not.

According to the fire chief, firefighters couldn't immediately get inside the house to look for him because of unsafe conditions.

The blaze destroyed the house, and the cold temperatures and deep snow made fighting it difficult for emergency crews.

Extra crews have been called in to help.

The search for the man is ongoing.