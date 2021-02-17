One person remains unaccounted for after a fire swept through an Innisfil home Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Jim Kay said when crews arrived at the home on 2nd Line near Dempsey Street shortly before nine, the fire was well involved.

Kay said they are uncertain if the man who lives in the house was inside at the time of the fire.

According to the fire chief, firefighters couldn't immediately get inside the house to look for him because of the unsafe conditions.

By Wednesday afternoon, the chief said crews had contained the fire and were monitoring for flareups.

Kay said the extensive damage has made it challenging to comb through the structure.

The blaze destroyed the house.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been called to investigate.

The search for the man is ongoing.