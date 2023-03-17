One sent to hospital following a disturbance on Elgin Street in Greater Sudbury

The Greater Sudbury Police Service is investigating a disturbance that occurred in the downtown core early Friday afternoon that sent one man to hospital

A tweet sent out Friday afternoon describes an increased police presence near Elgin Street and Drinkwater Street.

Two people in the area were injured, one seriously, police said.

“Elgin Street at Minto Street will be closed while officers on scene,” police said in the tweet.

HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE - ELGIN ST/DRINKWATER ST - officers on scene of a disturbance. One party located with serious injuries & second party w minor injuries. Circumstances leading to disturbance unknown at this time. Elgin St at Minto St will be closed while officers on scene.

The intersection reopened shortly before 1:45 p.m. according to an update by police.

"A 34-year-old man has been transported to hospital with serious injuries," police said in a subsequent tweet.

In that tweet, police said they do not believe the other individual was involved in the incident.

Both police and fire crews remain at the scene.

"(The) investigation is ongoing," said police.

"No immediate threat to public safety."

Forensic officers have been observed searching dumpsters near the scene.

CTV News will continue to follow the story and bring you more details as they become available.