One sent to hospital following crash between vehicle and ATV: OPP

Essex County OPP are investigating a collision between a vehicle and an ATV that sent one driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say officers responded to the collision at the intersection of County Road 46 and Gracie Sideroad in Lakeshore on Sunday. Chatham-Kent EMS and Lakeshore Fire Rescue also responded to the crash.

Police say the collision was between a passenger vehicle and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV). The ATV driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

The OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are assisting with the investigation.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and further information will be given once available.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com