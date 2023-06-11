One sent to hospital with stab wound following Waterloo altercation: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of an early morning stabbing Sunday around the University Commons Plaza in Waterloo.
In a media release, police said they responded to 253 King Street North around 2:05 a.m., for multiple reports of a large disturbance in the area.
Police said when they arrived, they were told that a verbal altercation turned physical and one person was possibly stabbed.
According to the release, officers were notified shortly after that a victim had arrived at a hospital with an apparent stab wound.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Driver charged with being impaired after flipping vehicle in MuskokaPolice laid impaired driving charges after a single-vehicle crash in Muskoka.
-
Riversdale shooting deemed homicide, two women in custody: Saskatoon policeTwo women in Saskatoon have been charged following a shooting in the Riversdale area.
-
'Buddy, just come home': Family of missing man makes plea for information one month after disappearanceIt's been a month since Nathan, a former Region of Waterloo man who has Down syndrome, went missing in Toronto.
-
Barrie bridge infrastructure project to beginA large bridge infrastructure project will begin with sewer work in central Barrie in the coming weeks.
-
Driver airlifted in serious condition after collision with tree in Kawartha LakesProvincial police are investigating a collision that sent seriously injured one person in Kawartha Lakes over the weekend.
-
Charges laid after Woodstock police officers assaultedFour people are facing a combined 12 charges after four Woodstock police officers were assaulted over the weekend.
-
These are the most affordable Ontario cities to buy a house in 2023Ontario residents hoping to buy a house in an affordable city may have to travel pretty far outside the Greater Toronto Area.
-
North Bay man, 37, charged after disturbance at apartmentA 37-year-old man is facing charges after police responded to a disturbance at a North Bay apartment complex on Highway 11 on Sunday.
-
OPP looking for suspect after robbery involving a knifeAround 10 a.m. on Saturday, police say a person dressed in full motorcycle attire, including a helmet, entered a convenience store on Ron McNeil Line and tried to leave without paying for a quantity of alcohol.