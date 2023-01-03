One SRO behind 504 emergency calls in 2022 faces prosecution: Vancouver Fire Rescue Services

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is preparing to take legal action against one single room occupancy hotel that was allegedly involved in 504 emergency calls in 2022.

A total of 300 calls connected to the SRO were related to smoking cigarettes or drugs, according to a since-deleted tweet by VFRS on Tuesday.

In 2022, we responded to a single SRO 504 times for various emergency calls. 300 of those calls were for smoking cigarettes/drugs. VFRS is currently billing the building for each false alarm, prosecuting this building as well as multiple other SRO's for Fire Bylaw offenses.

“VFRS is currently billing the building for each false alarm, prosecuting this building as well as multiple other (SROs) for Fire Bylaw (offences),” reads the post.

Matthew Trudeau, a public information officer with the city’s fire department, says VFRS isn’t naming the SRO or building operator in an effort to “stay impartial.”

“We’re prosecuting the building in hopes of affecting some change there,” Trudeau told CTV News.

He says VFRS received multiple calls daily from this particular SRO, at significantly higher numbers than any other building in the city.

“Our first step is always education and prevention, and when that fails we have our fire response. When all of our measures are put in place and that still isn’t working, our last step is legal action.”

Trudeau says the process will likely take months to go to court, and isn’t clear on what amount prosecutors will be asking for in terms of fines.