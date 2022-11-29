One-stop local holiday gift shop pops up in downtown Kitchener

Downtown Kitchener gets its own one-stop local gift shop for the holiday season.

The KWFamous Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe features work for sale from over 80 artists, makers and small businesses from Waterloo region.

Organizers with KWFamous said the goal is to ensure each sale would go directly back into the community to support local vendors.

"Every single one of my items is completely handmade and completely unique,” said Natasha Smolcic, the owner of Naughty Natty Crochets.

Smolcic is offering a wide selection of her work at the event.

“So know that somebody out there is going to purchase a hat or balaclava or a sweater for their loved ones and go to such a good loving home means so much to me,” she said. “It makes my heart so happy knowing that my stuff is going to good homes in the community."

The project is hosted at 165 King Street West and opened on Nov. 29 and runs until Dec. 30.

According to organizers, the idea for the pop-up shop stemmed from the financial hardships faced by many this year as inflation made the cost of living more expensive.

Shoppers are encouraged to give back during the holidays by purchasing holiday cards created by the Artshine Arts For All Program, or by bringing donations for the Working Centre.