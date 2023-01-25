One suspect arrested, another outstanding following violent home invasion in west Toronto

One of two men wanted in connection with a violent, armed home invasion in Liberty Village has turned himself in to police.

The incident happened on Nov. 30 near King Street West and Strachan Avenue.

At about 8:45 p.m., Toronto police responded to a call for a home invasion at a condominium near Liberty and Dufferin streets.

Investigators allege an unidentified victim was getting into their car in the building’s underground parking lot when two armed male suspects wearing ski masks blocked the victim’s car with their vehicle.

The suspects then got into that car and pointed a gun at the victim, they said.

Police said the driver was then handcuffed, had a ski mask placed on their head, and was escorted up to their unit.

Another tenant inside the unit was also placed in handcuffs, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said.

The suspects then reportedly ransacked the unit and placed items of value into duffle bags that they brought with them.

Both victims were forced into and secured in a bedroom within the unit.

A third victim, who reportedly showed up at the condo, confronted the suspects, who allegedly shot them three times before fleeing the area with the stolen property.

The victim was taken to hospital where they underwent emergency surgery. Police said they survived, but their injuries are “life-altering.”

Members of the Hold-Up Squad with the assistance of 14 Division’s Primary Response officers and Forensic Identification Services identified 28-year-old Boaz Frimpong as one of the suspects.

Police made an appeal for the public’s help to find him on Monday.

The following day, Frimpong surrendered himself at 31 Division and was arrested. He has been charged with attempt murder, robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Frimpong has a Jan. 25 bail hearing.

A second male suspect remains outstanding.

He is described as Black and roughly five-foot-ten to six feet tall with a heavy build.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket, a dark face covering, and black running shoes.

Toronto police said this individual should be “considered armed and dangerous” and anyone who locates him is urged to not approach, but instead to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Investigators are asking anyone with further information to contact them at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.