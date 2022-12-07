One suspect arrested, one remains outstanding in fatal shooting investigation

Windsor police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting on Hanna Street last week.

Major Crime Unit officers executed search warrants at two residences in the city Wednesday — one in the 1600 block of Partington Avenue and the other in the 2300 block of Robillard Crescent — in relation to the fatal shooting that claimed the life of 24-year-old Daniel Squalls.

Police arrested 25-year-old Hussein Al Hayawi Wednesday without incident. He has been charged with first degree murder.

On Monday, Nov. 28, Squalls was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East around 5 p.m. He was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Following the fatal shooting, police identified and issued photos of a separate suspect, Malique Calloo, 26, who remains wanted for first degree murder.

Police say officers continue to search for Calloo.

Anyone with information on Calloo’s whereabouts should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-250-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.