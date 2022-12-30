One suspect arrested, one sought in string of armed convenience store robberies

Windsor police say one arrest has been made in connection to a rash of alleged robberies where the suspects, armed with a hammer, threatened convenience store employees and stole money and cigarettes.

Officers are still searching for a second suspect.

Police say between Dec. 25 and Dec. 28, the suspects allegedly robbed three convenience stores while brandishing hammers. The store employees in each incident we not physically harmed.

The first incident took place around 11:45 p.m. on Christmas Day. Police say a man armed with a hammer robbed a gas station in the 2300 block of Walker Road. After stealing cash from the store’s register, the suspect took off in a stolen white Chevrolet Cruze driven by an unknown accomplice. Police say the vehicle has since been recovered.

The next day, two male suspects brandishing hammers went into a convenience store in the 2900 block of Tecumseh Road East where they allegedly stole money and cartons of cigarettes before running off.

A third convenience store was robbed around 3 a.m. on Wednesday when a man, again wielding a hammer, entered the business in the 1600 block of Tecumseh Rd. East, stole cash and fled on foot.

Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, members of the Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit arrested a 36-year-old man in the 1600 block of Drouillard Avenue in connection to the case.

Police say he is expected in court Friday and will be facing charges of robbery and wearing a mask/disguise with intent.

Police continue to search for the second suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance. Officers say the suspect is a white man between 25 and 36 years old. He is about 6’ tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black jacket, black pants and a blue surgical mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com