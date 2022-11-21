One suspect at large after attempted robbery ends in gunfire in Sask. village
Two people are in custody, one person is at large and one victim is injured following an armed robbery in the village of Delmas on Friday night.
Police were called to the scene around 10 p.m. on Nov. 18, according to a Battleford RCMP news release.
The RCMP said three suspects entered the residence and shot a 50-year-old man in the arm. Shots were fired at a second victim, who fled without injury in the first victim’s vehicle. The injured man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The police said they arrested one suspect, 43-year-old David Barthel, at a nearby residence shortly after.
A second suspect, 16, was arrested on Saturday near Onion Lake First Nation and was remanded into custody, the RCMP said.
Police are still searching for a third suspect, 18-year-old Jesse Sokwaypnace (also known as Jesse Fox).
All three face charges for forcible entry, aggravated assault, and a host of weapons charges, the RCMP said.
Delmas is a small village located about 20 kilometres northwest of Battleford.
