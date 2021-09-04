One suspect in fatal East York assault surrenders to police

One of the suspects wanted in connection with the assault in East York last month that left a 77-year-old man dead has surrendered to police.

Police announced that 28-year-old Tyler George turned himself in Saturday. He has been charged with manslaughter.

The second suspect, 41-year-old Arja Duffy, remains outstanding.

Police say George and Duffy got into an argument with 77-year-old John Manion in front of an establishment in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues on Aug. 6.

The two allegedly punched Manion and knocked him to the ground.

Manion was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said he died in hospital on Aug. 29.

The homicide unit is now investigating the incident.

Earlier this week, police named George and Duffy as suspects and release their images.

Duffy is wanted for manslaughter and is considered violent and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).