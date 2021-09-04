One suspect in fatal East York assault surrenders to police
One of the suspects wanted in connection with the assault in East York last month that left a 77-year-old man dead has surrendered to police.
Police announced that 28-year-old Tyler George turned himself in Saturday. He has been charged with manslaughter.
The second suspect, 41-year-old Arja Duffy, remains outstanding.
Police say George and Duffy got into an argument with 77-year-old John Manion in front of an establishment in the area of Woodbine and Danforth avenues on Aug. 6.
The two allegedly punched Manion and knocked him to the ground.
Manion was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. Police said he died in hospital on Aug. 29.
The homicide unit is now investigating the incident.
Earlier this week, police named George and Duffy as suspects and release their images.
Duffy is wanted for manslaughter and is considered violent and dangerous.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
-
'Let's stop underestimating this virus': Doctors call for vaccine passports in AlbertaSome doctors are disappointed with Alberta’s government for not introducing vaccine passports, which they say would be a better tool to fight the fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Youth rugby teams in the Comox Valley start season after months of uncertaintySeveral new youth rugby teams in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley held their first practices of the fall season this week, after months waiting to see if they would clear administrative hurdles.
-
Family of Trina Hunt offers support to family and friends of missing Langley woman Naomi OnoteraTrina Hunt’s sister-in-law says she’s being offering advice and support to the family and friends of missing Langley woman Naomi Onotera.
-
Cryptocurrency scam victim suffered 'over $100,000' in losses, Delta police sayPolice in Delta are warning residents thinking about investing in cryptocurrency to do their due diligence, after receiving six complaints about scams in recent weeks.
-
Inclusion at the ball diamond: Calgary group celebrates Pride with tournamentCalgary’s Pride Week celebrations moved to the ball diamond for a slow-pitch tournament.
-
Thousands of students move in to UBC residences to start new school yearThe University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus was the busiest it’s been in quite some time on Saturday, as students moved into on-campus housing ahead of the fall term.
-
Local businesses reward those who got their shots without needing vaccine incentivesSome local businesses are rewarding employees and customers who have already been vaccinated in the hopes others do the same.
-
How Manitoba businesses are dealing with the province's proof of vaccination requirementThe province's new health orders went into effect Friday, meaning it's the first weekend many businesses are implementing the need to show proof of vaccination.
-
People returning home after B.C. wildfire encouraged to connect with others, get helpResidents returning home after the destructive White Rock Lake wildfire in British Columbia's Interior are being encouraged to connect with family and neighbours or reach out to a mental health help line.