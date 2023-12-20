One taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire in Bronson Ave. apartment

Ottawa paramedics say one person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a fire in an apartment building on Bronson Avenue.

We are on scene for a 2nd alarm fire in the 200 block of Bronson Ave.



⛔️ Please avoid the area ⛔️#OttNews #Ottawa #OttawaNews@OttawaPolice @Ottawa_Traffic pic.twitter.com/wTDwWaCQm4

Thick smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building on Bronson between Somerset Street and Cooper Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police closed that stretch of Bronson Avenue while Ottawa firefighters battled the flames.

The fire was under control around 4:20 p.m., according to officials on the scene.

What caused the fire is not yet known.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jackie Perez.