One taken to hospital after crash on MR80 in Sudbury

Sudbury police say several vehicle collisions were reported Wednesday night as soon as the snow started to fly, including one that closed the road leading to the Valley area for a couple of hours.

Police received a call about a two-vehicle crash on MR80 at Donaldson Crescent – near Jetty's Landscape Supplies -- shortly after 8 p.m., spokesperson Kaitlyn Dunn told CTV News in an email Thursday morning.

As a result, one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Dunn said.

"As the collision did not involve serious or fatal injuries, the drivers were referred to the Collision Reporting Centre" in Azilda, she said.

The road was closed for about two hours following the crash as officers investigated.

Greater Sudbury Police Service said collisions are up 22 per cent compared to this time last year.

As weather conditions change and winter settles in, police are urging people to allow extra time to get to their destination.