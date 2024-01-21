One taken to hospital after daytime shooting in Maple Ridge

Mounties in Maple Ridge say they’re investigating a shooting that happened in broad daylight on Saturday, and a vehicle fire found nearby.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP said it received reports of gunfire in the area of 123 Avenue and 222 Street around 2:40 p.m. that day.

At the scene, police found two vehicles that had crashed. One of the drivers was suffering gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital.

Reports then came in about a vehicle on fire in the 20800 block of 123 Avenue, according to police, who added they believe the fire is linked to the shooting.

“Police believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no further threat to public safety at this time,” the Ridge Meadows RCMP wrote in a news release Saturday night.

A stretch of 123 Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or the car fire or has video is asked to call the detachment at 604-463-6251.