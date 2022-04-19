One taken to hospital after early morning house fire

One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after an early morning house fire in northwest Regina.

Emergency crews were called to a home on the 600 block of Grey Street around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The blaze was contained to one room and under control in about 15 minutes, according to Regina Fire.

A search of the home has been completed and a fire inspector is now at the scene investigating.

