One taken to hospital after Elgin Street fight

Sudbury police are investigating after an early morning fight on Elgin Street that sent a 28-year-old man to hospital.

Officers were called to deal with a disturbance at a home in the downtown area around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, police told CTV News in an email.

One man was found with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Health Sciences North by paramedics.

"It is believed that the individual(s) involved in the incident fled prior to police arrival," said Kaitlyn Dunn, a spokesperson for Greater Sudbury Police Service.

"This is believed to be a targeted and isolated incident and we do not believe that there is any threat to the general public."

An investigation into the matter is continuing and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477.