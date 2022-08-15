One taken to hospital after Nairn Centre fire

CTV News has learned one person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire at a camp west of Sudbury.

Nairn Centre deputy fire chief Warren Woodley told CTV News in a phone interview crews were called to the home on Baker Drive around 3 a.m. Monday.

The occupant was transported by paramedics to hospital by paramedics with minor injuries and has since been released, Ontario Provincial Police Const. Tessa Kasch told CTV News in an email.

Woodley added the occupant's dog got out safely and is being taken care of.

No word on the cause, but Woodley said the fire is not considered suspicious.

Firefighters were at the scene until about 9:30 a.m.

"I was getting up to go to the washroom and I thought the wife left the lights on because it was bright. When I stepped outside I seen it was pretty high and the roof was already on fire," neighbour Bill Desjardins told CTV News.

"It’s even melted some of the siding on our cottage, I just noticed that now. So, the heat was very intense."

Desjardins said the volunteer firefighters arrived in a matter of minutes and acted fast upon arrival.

"The volunteers did an excellent job on containing it and protecting the camps on both sides," he said.

Kasch said the individual was arrested on a Greater Sudbury Police Service warrant after leaving the hospital.

Sudbury police told CTV News in an email the charge is on an unrelated matter.