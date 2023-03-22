One taken to hospital after North Bay duplex fire

One person has been taken to hospital with significant injuries as a result of a fire at a North Bay duplex Wednesday morning, the deputy fire chief says.

All three North Bay fire stations were called to a fire at a semi-detached home on Rancier Street around 9:41 a.m., deputy chief Greg Saunders told CTV News in an interview at the scene

The deputy chief said the cause is a result of someone doing some welding work in the garage of one of the units when some flammable items caught on fire and it spread quickly.

Crews had it under control in less than an hour, but continue to work to fully extinguish the blaze.

Both duplex units have significant damage, Saunders said.

CTV News video journalist Jaime McKee is at the scene and will have more details as they become available.