A 15-year-old was left in serious condition after they were shot in a firearms incident on Walpole Island First Nation earlier this week.

Monday afternoon OPP received a call to assist the Walpole Island First Nation Police Service with a 911 call on Snye Subdivision Road.

An initial investigation revealed that a firearm had been fired inside the home and the 15-year-old was hit.

The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition.

A 16-year-old was arrested on scene and charged with Criminal Negligence Cause Bodily Harm, Careless Use of Firearm, Possession of Prohibited Firearm, Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Firearm, and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, pursuant to the Criminal Code.

The Walpole Island First Nation Police Service and the Lambton OPP are continuing to investigate.