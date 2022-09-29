One transported to hospital after crash in Mapleton

One person has been transported to hospital after a collision outside the Village of Moorefield.

In a video posted to Twitter, Joshua Cunningham, media officer with Wellington County OPP, said the crash happened around 3:45 p.m.

He said two vehicles collided, causing the roadway to be closed.

The collision occurred on Wellington County Road 10.

This story will be updated.

#WellingtonOPP investigating collision on @wellingtncounty rd 10 @MapletonTwp.One transported to hospital. Road closed at Concession 4 ^JC pic.twitter.com/x5t8lwA4VW