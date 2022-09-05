One transported to hospital after shooting in Middlesex Centre

OPP are investigating a shooting in Middlesex Centre that sent one person to hospital overnight Sunday.

Police received a report of an injured person on Sharon Drive around 12:15 a.m. Officers arrived to find a person who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

They were transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking residents in the area who may have witnessed something to reach out at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with video surveillance containing any possible evidence or suspicious activity is asked to contact investigators.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online tip at www.londoncrimestoppers.com