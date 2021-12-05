iHeartRadio

One treated for smoke inhalation after restaurant fire

Ottawa firefighters responded to a restaurant fire on Tapiola Crescent on Dec. 4, 2021. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Fire Services says one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in a restaurant in the south end.

Firefighters were called to the Greenboro Plaza on Tapiola Crescent at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday after people saw smoke and flames.

The fire was under control by 9:45 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

