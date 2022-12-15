One Voice Chorus returns to live performing for first time since 2019

For the members of Calgary's One Voice Chorus, it's been a long time between live gigs.

Cass Bessette, the artistic director of the 2SLGBTQI+ choir, said their upcoming performance this weekend, at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, will be the group's first time performing in front of a live audience since 2019.

"It will be a huge sigh of relief for many of us musicians who really haven't had the chance to perform live in two years now," they said, in a Thursday interview with CTV News anchor Ian White.

Bessette said the fact that the performance is in St. Stephen's holds added significance for the group.

"St. Stephen's is an affirming church so they're accepting of people from all sexualities and gender identities, so it's very important for us to be collaborating within spaces like that," Bessette said.

The other upside is that St. Stephen's is a spectacular venue to listen to live music in.

"The space is so beautiful and the sound," they said. "You know when you're at a concert and in the evening in a dimly-lit church there's just something magical about that."

Saturday night's concert is called The Great Clear Twilight. Bessette said in addition to the chorus, there will be some special guests performing with them.

"I don't want to give away too many spoilers but our audience is in for a real treat," Bessette said.

"(We have a) cellist joining us, as well as a bassoonist which I know is an unusual combo – choir and bassoon – but we also have a guest dancer, a contemporary dancer who will be joining us for one of the pieces."

The chorus, Bessette said, will turn the show's theme – winter is a dark time – on its head.

"I actually want to focus on finding the light within the darkness," they said, "so we have a lot of pieces that focus on community themes and healing through nature – we're doing a piece called "Earth Song" by Frank Ticheli that's basically celebrating the beauty of the earth and acknowledging that there's a little bit of darkness in there, but focussing on overcoming the darkness."

One Voice is also looking to welcome new members. They're holding open rehearsals every Monday night at 7:15 p.m. at the Calgary Unitarian Church at 1st Street and 16 Avenue N.W. that anyone is welcome to drop by and participate in or simply observe.

And if you're interested in joining the group, there's a small meet-and-greet – but Bessette stressed that potential singers don't have to possess a lot of musical experience.

"We're not looking for Maria Carey," they said. "It's just to get to know who you are and how you'll fit into the choir. All are welcome. We're very inclusive."

Show time is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at 1121 14 Ave. S.W. The group asks that you wear a mask. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.