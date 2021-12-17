iHeartRadio

One was taken into custody after alleged threats off school property in Dresden



One person was taken into custody after involving the threat of violence that allegedly took place off school property.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the incident in Dresden Sunday afternoon.

Officers say to ensure public safety, both schools in Dresden were secured.

The person was taken into custody, but has been released unconditionally at this time as police continue to investigate.

