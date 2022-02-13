One week later: Ambassador Bridge reopens after police remove protesters

The Ambassador Bridge has fully reopened following a week-long closure caused by a border protest.

The Canada Border Service Agency announced the reopening on Sunday night.

ALERT: Normal border processing has resumed at the Ambassador Bridge. Non-essential travel is not advised. https://t.co/ZWeKbKZQ7B pic.twitter.com/NbypRTG0yA

A statement from the Detroit International Bridge Company Sunday night said the reopening will allow the free flow of commerce between the Canada and United States economies again.

“Throughout the protest, the bridge company supported truck drivers by providing meals and coffee to keep them going during the unpredictable wait time,” said the statement.

A much different view of the Ambassador Bridge this morning following a week-long border blockade @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/QeF10xOdI0

The reopening follows a state of emergency declared in Ontario and an injunction granted by an Ontario judge on Friday.

Police enforcement continued to escalate over the weekend as several arrests were made.

Police say as of Monday afternoon, 42 arrests were made and 37 vehicles have been seized since the onset of the demonstration. A significant number of those were over the last two days.

The majority of those arrested have been released with the future court date and are facing mischief charges.

Police say some are also facing charges of disobeying a court order. Those charged were released with conditions which could include not being able to attend certain areas of the city.

Police enforcement continues to escalate as several arrests are made @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/H9VUFVmSDf

The demonstrators were protesting COVID-19 mandates.

CBSA reported at 11:14 a.m. Monday that there are no delays in traffic at the Ambassador Bridge from the United States to Canada. The Windsor-Detroit tunnel is also open for passenger vehicles with no wait time.

Windsor police said Monday morning that even though the bridge is open, for access vehicles must enter onto Huron Church Road south of E.C. Row Expressway. There is no eastbound or westbound access onto Huron Church Rd from E.C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte. The Wyandotte entrance to the bridge is closed at this time.

We continue to remind the public that enforcement is ongoing in the demonstration area and there will be zero tolerance for illegal activity. The public should also continue to avoid the area.

Police are asking the public to continue avoiding the area.

pic.twitter.com/GEKpmD5320