One week out from Manitoba election, Tories focus on seats they already hold
Manitoba's election is one week away and the incumbent Progressive Conservatives are continuing to focus on trying to retain seats they already hold.
The Tories have scheduled news conferences today in the Rossmere and Waverley seats in Winnipeg, which are held, respectively, by Tories Andrew Micklefield and Jon Reyes.
The NDP, meanwhile, appears to be on the offensive again.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew has scheduled a news conference in the St. Boniface constituency with his party's local candidate.
The seat has been held by Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont since 2018, but was the NDP's before that.
Kinew, Lamont and Tory Leader Heather Stefanson are also scheduled to take part in a leaders debate hosted by the Brandon Chamber of Commerce.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2023.
