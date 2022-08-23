One Windsor-Essex beach closed, swimming not recommended at another this week

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting high E. coli counts at two Windsor-Essex beaches this week, deeming them unsafe for swimming.

According to the health unit’s weekly beach report, Sandpoint Beach is closed as its bacteria counts are 1,000 or higher, while swimming is not recommended at Mettawas Beach due to reported E. coli counts of 200 or higher.

WECHU notes the bacterial counts listed on its website reflect the conditions of the time the samples were taken and water quality can change depending on lake levels and weather conditions.

Water is tested every Monday.

The health unit does not recommend swimming if there was a heavy rainfall within the last 48 hours, if the water is cloudy, or if you are unable to see your feet when in the water.

Since Sandpoint Beach has been closed, WECHU will resample the water on Wednesday with new results to be available Friday.