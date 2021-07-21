iHeartRadio

One winning ticket sold in Tuesday's $43 million Lotto Max jackpot

A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A ticket holder in Ontario is $43 million richer, taking Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot.

The jackpot for the next draw on July 23 will be at an estimated $10 million.

12