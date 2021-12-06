One woman dead in head-on crash on Highway 8, icy roads believed to be factor: RCMP
A crash in the RM of St. Andrews left one woman dead and three other people including an 11-year-old boy in hospital.
Selkirk RCMP said on Dec. 3 around 6:30 p.m. it got a call about a three-vehicle crash on Highway 8 just south of Meadowdale Road.
"Icy roads are believed to be a factor in the collision," Mounties said in a news release.
RCMP said a pick-up truck crossed the centre line and crashed head-on with an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a third vehicle.
A 36-year-old woman who had been driving the SUV, and an 11-year-old boy, both from the RM of West St. Paul, were taken to hospital. RCMP said the woman died of her injuries the following day.
A 58-year-old man who had been driving the pick-up truck, along with a 57-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg were taken to hospital.
A 70-year-old man from Winnipeg who was driving the third vehicle was not physically injured.
RCMP continue to investigate the crash.
-
Windsor curlers sweep in with warm donations for Street HelpMembers of the Windsor Curling Club Seniors Association delivered six truckloads of new and used clothing to Street Help on Monday.
-
Drake drops out of Grammy Awards race after receiving two nominationsThe organization behind the Grammys says Drake is taking himself out of contention for the celebrated music awards.
-
Weapons complaint at south Edmonton school under investigationA south Edmonton school was placed on alert Monday afternoon after a weapons complaint.
-
'Safe to say it's been dead for a long time': Hawk found by B.C. kids was taxidermy, not in need of rescueVolunteers at a wildlife rehabilitation centre in Delta, B.C., are used to receiving calls about a variety of species, but nothing quite like this.
-
B.C. renames provincial marine park near NanaimoThe British Columbia government has officially renamed a provincial marine park near Nanaimo in recognition of its significance to local Indigenous culture.
-
Caledonia's new plan for holiday lights after Grinch damages park displayCaledonia has switched on its holiday lights, more than week after a Grinch tried to ruin the community's Christmas spirit.
-
Catalent continues to evolve from paintball maker to pharmaceutical giantCatalent Strathroy at one time created paintballs, but over time has transitioned that technology into the pharmaceutical industry, and now create gel capsules used by many of the leading companies in home medicines.
-
Travellers in Ontario scramble as U.S. implements new testing requirementPassengers in Ontario flying into the United States scrambled to get a COVID-19 test completed one day prior to taking off as new rules took affect at midnight.
-
Southridge Public School to close due to 'sharp increase' in COVID-19 casesSouthridge Public School in Kitchener will be closed until January due to a 'sharp increase' in COVID-19 cases at the school.