One year later: Investigation into Nicole Frenchman's disappearance continues

It's now been one year since family and friends last saw Nicole Frenchman.

She was last seen in the Kingsway area on July 10 getting into a large white or light-coloured Ford pickup truck with oversized tires and a lift kit.

According to the Edmonton Police Service, the investigation into her disappearance remains an active and open case, led by homicide detectives.

"A team of investigators are following the evidence and looking into all possible leads," EPS said in a statement to CTV News.

"While police continue to receive public tips gleaned from word-of-mouth and social media, investigators need to hear from the people who have direct knowledge of Nicole's disappearance."

At the time of her disappearance, Nicole was 23 years old and pregnant.

Family members just want answers.

"Without her, it's not the same," said Sarah Frenchman, one of her sisters.

Sarah says the past year has been heartwrenching as the search continues, with her holding onto all her favourite memories of Nicole.

"We were real crazy little kids," Sarah said. "(We would) pull each other with a baby stroller on a bike down our grandpa's big hill, right on a busy road too."

Alexandra Rain remembers how warm and positive Nicole, her close friend, was.

"She always made everyone happy," Rain told CTV News. "She made everyone laugh.

"She always had a smile on her face."

Nicole's family continues to share her story on social media and search for tips to help push the investigation further.

"I try to do what I can," said Kiesha Monias, Nicole's older sister. "It just seems like she's been forgotten. Another woman gone."

"It's been one whole year and there's not one whole trace of where she could be or what happened."

Nicole's father said not a day goes by that she isn't in his thoughts.

"Your absence from our reunited family is heartbreaking," he said. "Please know that you are loved and we miss you."

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online. www.p3tips.com/250