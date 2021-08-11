One year later, police still seeking witnesses to homicide of Anthony Gonzales
The Winnipeg Police Service is still seeking witnesses to an attack that left a 30-year-old man dead one year ago.
On Aug. 9, 2020, Anthony Evaristo Gonzales was assaulted by a group of people outside of a business in the 1400 block of St. Matthews Avenue. Police said the suspects fled the scene, and Gonzales died from his injuries.
“Investigators in the Homicide Unit believe numerous witnesses were present at the time and have valuable information that will assist in the investigation,” police said in a statement. “The Gonzales family would like the investigation to be resolved to bring peace and closure to their family.”
Police said the homicide unit is actively investigating the death.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
